Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 743,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

