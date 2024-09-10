Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

