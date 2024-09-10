Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

