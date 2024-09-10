Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 73,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

