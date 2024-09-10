Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

