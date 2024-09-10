Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after buying an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 590,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OC opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

