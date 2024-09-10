Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Pearson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pearson by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pearson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

PSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

