Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $51,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

