Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 718.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

