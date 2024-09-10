Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 265 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $100.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

