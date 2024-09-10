Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 19.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,302,871 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

