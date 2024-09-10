Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 57,408 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $3,802,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

