Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $33,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

