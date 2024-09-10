Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilysys by 99.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $1,067,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,367 shares in the company, valued at $80,978,428.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,978,428.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,050 shares of company stock valued at $19,735,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

