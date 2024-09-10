Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDHY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 310,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,457,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

