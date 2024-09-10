Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 86,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

HIX stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

