Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 487 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.