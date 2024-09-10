Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $304,000.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EQIN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

