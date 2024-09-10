Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,089,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $112.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

