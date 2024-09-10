Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Decreased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.10% of Lear worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lear

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.