Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TRVI opened at $3.12 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $219.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

