Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

