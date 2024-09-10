LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.82.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

