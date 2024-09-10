Lilium’s (LILM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LILM opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

