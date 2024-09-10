LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.