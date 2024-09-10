Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 398.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDA opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $703.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

