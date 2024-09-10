Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 6,270 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

META stock opened at $504.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.18 and a 200-day moving average of $494.59.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,135,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,370 shares of company stock valued at $193,527,936. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

