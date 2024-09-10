Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 14.9% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 2.1 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

