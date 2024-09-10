Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.0 %

IBP stock opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.05 and its 200 day moving average is $228.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

