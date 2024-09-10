Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Post by 5,283.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

