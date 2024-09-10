Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $241.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $242.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

