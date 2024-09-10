Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $351.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $353.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.46 and its 200 day moving average is $290.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

