Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,066,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in F5 by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 59,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of F5 by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,133,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 stock opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $205.92.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $1,261,555. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

