Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 107,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.87%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

