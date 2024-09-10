Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

