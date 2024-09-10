Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,630 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

