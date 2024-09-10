Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,317 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.