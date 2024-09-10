Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,260 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $177.72. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

