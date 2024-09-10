Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 958,672 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,672 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in DoorDash by 4.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,250,113. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.38, a PEG ratio of 737.67 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

