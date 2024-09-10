Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

