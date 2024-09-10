Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after buying an additional 4,593,638 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

