Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

