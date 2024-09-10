Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Raymond James by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.