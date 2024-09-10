Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,856,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

