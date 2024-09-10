Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPOF. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

