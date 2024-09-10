Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Shares of LOW opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

