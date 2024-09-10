LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.65

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.65 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.45). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.45), with a volume of 11,791 shares.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 339.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £349.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

