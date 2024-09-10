LSV Asset Management Acquires 17,300 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.36% of New Mountain Finance worth $31,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,080,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 369,695 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 37.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 388,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 105,433 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NMFC opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

