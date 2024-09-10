LSV Asset Management Acquires 181,300 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.13% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

