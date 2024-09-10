LSV Asset Management Acquires 9,100 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Guess? were worth $29,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $23,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Guess? by 830.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 440,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,954 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

